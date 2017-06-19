BRIEF-Snap Inc says introducing snap map for users - blog

BRIEF-Snap Inc says introducing snap ...

CARACAS, June 21 Venezuela's central bank said on Wednesday the exchange rate of its recently-created Dicom currency auction system moved to 2,640 bolivars per dollar, a 17 percent devaluation from the previous rate f 2,200 bolivars.

