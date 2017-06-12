At London tower fire scene, yells of ...

At London tower fire scene, yells of "She needs help"

A local resident who filmed this dramatic footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London on June 14 was among several people and businesses in the area to offer assistance to those affected by the blaze. The person who recorded this video asked anyone in need of a place to stay to message him.

