As Venezuela body count rises, victim's father tries to make it personal for Maduro

The father of a Venezuelan man gunned down by authorities this week made a very personal appeal to President NicolA s Maduro - saying the president had been his co-worker and had met his son as a child. Speaking to reporters at the Caracas morgue, David Vallenilla said he had been Maduro's supervisor when they both worked at the Caracas Metro.

