Antigua Gov't hits back at Bruce Golding

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday hit back at former Jamaican prime minister Bruce Golding, who described a statement by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the political situation in Venezuela as "foolishness". Golding, in an article published by the Jamaica Gleaner on Monday, said the positions adopted by Browne and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves as it relates to the ongoing political situation in Venezuela, where opposition parties have been staging street protests in a bid to force the Nicolas Maduro Government out of office, were being advanced because Caracas had been good to the region.

