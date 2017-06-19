Antigua Gov't hits back at Bruce Golding
The Government of Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday hit back at former Jamaican prime minister Bruce Golding, who described a statement by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the political situation in Venezuela as "foolishness". Golding, in an article published by the Jamaica Gleaner on Monday, said the positions adopted by Browne and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves as it relates to the ongoing political situation in Venezuela, where opposition parties have been staging street protests in a bid to force the Nicolas Maduro Government out of office, were being advanced because Caracas had been good to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC