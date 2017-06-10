Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin ...

Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

A fugitive 'ndrangheta Italian crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, was taken into custody at a Brazil airport, authorities said Saturday. Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti hailed the arrest on Friday of Vincenzo Macri, whom he described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan, based in Siderno, Calabria.

