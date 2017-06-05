Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin ...

Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

Italian and Brazilian authorities say a fugitive 'ndrangheta crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, has been detained at a Brazil airport. Italy's interior minister, Marco Minniti, on Saturday hailed the arrest of Vincenzo Macri, described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan.

