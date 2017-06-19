AFC Wimbledon to host a party with Ve...

AFC Wimbledon to host a party with Venezuelan flavour for charity

Everyone is welcome to experience a taste of Venezuela, with distinctive foods, drinks and dancing, when La Fiesta de San Juan comes to AFC Wimbledon's Kingsmeadow tomorrow evening . The charity event is a party celebration on the day of the patron Saint of Venezuela, St John, that brings the vibrant culture of Venezuela to the capital.

Chicago, IL

