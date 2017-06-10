A day in the life of Venezuelans: Any...

A day in the life of Venezuelans: Anything but normal

Loudon County News

A daily struggle has become the new normal for Venezuelans. Economic and political turmoil regularly send thousands into the streets to protest , both for and against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, sometimes with deadly results.

Chicago, IL

