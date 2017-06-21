A Daily Conundrum in Convulsed Venezu...

A Daily Conundrum in Convulsed Venezuela: Will My Kids Make It to School?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

With anti-government protesters blocking avenues and highways across Venezuela several times a week, many parents spend their evenings asking the same question - will my kids make it to school tomorrow? While parents worry they will be unable to pick up their children after classes because of the tumult, teachers are often forced to skip work due to the clashes between protesters and troops. Yet the Education Ministry has refused to cancel classes at state schools even when spillover from demonstrations poses a risk to children - primarily from the tear gas fired to disperse protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC