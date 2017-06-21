A Daily Conundrum in Convulsed Venezuela: Will My Kids Make It to School?
With anti-government protesters blocking avenues and highways across Venezuela several times a week, many parents spend their evenings asking the same question - will my kids make it to school tomorrow? While parents worry they will be unable to pick up their children after classes because of the tumult, teachers are often forced to skip work due to the clashes between protesters and troops. Yet the Education Ministry has refused to cancel classes at state schools even when spillover from demonstrations poses a risk to children - primarily from the tear gas fired to disperse protesters.
