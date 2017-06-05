22-year-old Venezuelan burned in prot...

22-year-old Venezuelan burned in protest dies from injuries

21 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said 22-year-old Orlando Jose Figuera, who was set on fire last month during a protest, has died from his injuries. Venezuela's Ministry of People's Power for Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace said 80 percent of Orlando Jose Figuera's body sustained first- and second-degree burns after he was attacked by "terrorist groups" in Caracas' Altamira neighborhood on May 20. During a televised address on Sunday, Maduro said Figuera died on Saturday.

