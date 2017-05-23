Yemen raid kills seven al Qaeda milit...

Yemen raid kills seven al Qaeda militants: U.S. military

The United States military said a raid against an al Qaeda compound in Yemen on Tuesday morning killed seven militants, with two U.S. officials saying the primary objective of the raid was to gather intelligence. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula militants were killed "through a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes" in the Marib governorate with the support of the Yemeni government.

Chicago, IL

