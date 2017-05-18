World news photos: Protests in blue and fire, big hair diplomacy and more
Young women sit on peoples shoulders as Zagreb high school graduates celebrate the last day of school in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, on May 19, 2017. Some 10,000 high school graduates gathered at Zagreb's main square to celebrate their last day of high school.
