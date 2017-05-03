Wife of jailed Venezuela opposition leader seeks info on him
CARACAS, Venezuela - The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stood outside a military hospital in Caracas late Wednesday after an unconfirmed report on social media said her husband was taken there with a medical emergency. Lilian Tintori had tweeted earlier that she was heading to the hospital to ask about her husband, but her message had no information about Lopez's condition or even whether he was at the hospital.
