Wife of jailed Venezuela opposition l...

Wife of jailed Venezuela opposition leader seeks info on him

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CARACAS, Venezuela - The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stood outside a military hospital in Caracas late Wednesday after an unconfirmed report on social media said her husband was taken there with a medical emergency. Lilian Tintori had tweeted earlier that she was heading to the hospital to ask about her husband, but her message had no information about Lopez's condition or even whether he was at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... 1 hr 07 Mustang 8
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC