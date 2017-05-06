War in Venezuela: Villains vs. Citizens

War in Venezuela: Villains vs. Citizens

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Babalu Blog

The situation in Venezuela continues to worsen as the Cuban-controlled regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro becomes more violent and brutal in its repression. To their credit, the Venezuelan people are not backing down from the villainous thugs sent out to quash their dissent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... Thu Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC