Video captures Wynwood shooting suspect
The Wynwood Yard decided on August 2, 2016 that it would be closing its business until further notice due to the number of Zika cases in the area, especially since it is a fully outdoor business. Surveillance cameras at J & C Beauty Supply in Wynwood show a woman spraying a store employee in the eyes with pepper spray and, along with three other women, making off with pricey hair extensions on on June 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|10 min
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC