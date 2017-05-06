Venezuela's Minister of Defense warns about risks of armed insurrection
The Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, warned Friday that the country is on the brink of "armed insurrection" after almost 40 days of protests by the opposition. The country's military chief made comments to an audience of army cadets and civilians in Caracas during a productivity fair.
