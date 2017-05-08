Venezuela's jailed Lopez is well, urg...

Venezuela's jailed Lopez is well, urges more protests - wife

The Star Online

Jailed opposition Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez is well and is urging street demonstrators to keep up massive anti-government protests, his wife said on Sunday after her first visit with the former presidential hopeful in over a month, putting to rest rumours of his ill health. With tensions already high after over a month of street action, many Venezuelans were shocked on Wednesday when a journalist tweeted that Lopez had been taken to hospital without vital signs.

Chicago, IL

