Venezuela's ex-spy chief promotes pos...

Venezuela's ex-spy chief promotes possible presidential bid

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A former spy chief under the late leader Hugo Chavez is emerging as a political player in turbulent Venezuela, mistrusted by the opposition and despised by the government as he travels the country in a possible bid for the presidency. Miguel Rodriguez Torres is a longshot who hopes to offer a third way for Venezuelans weary of the country's violence and economic woes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC