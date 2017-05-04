Venezuela's 'anti-capitalist' constitution

With hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets daily and international pressure mounting, embattled President Nicolas Maduro is doing something that once seemed unthinkable: Tearing up the constitution written by his beloved political godfather, the late President Hugo Chavez. Chavez pushed through what he called an "anti-capitalist" constitution soon after he launched his socialist revolution here in 1999.

