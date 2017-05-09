Venezuelans Accused of Rebellion Are Hauled Into Military Court
Hundreds of Venezuelans arrested in the past week have been tried in secretive military courts, a new maneuver by the government of President Nicolas Maduro as he fights to retain his grip on power in the face of escalating political opposition and massive street protests. Those taken into custody were charged with crimes including "rebellion" and "insulting authorities," and some were sentenced within hours, according to civil-rights groups.
