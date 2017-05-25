'Venezuelan protests scattered, isola...

'Venezuelan protests scattered, isolated in nature'

JNU professor Abdul Nafey, who was recently in Caracas as part of an international gathering of intellectuals, denies that the ongoing crisis in Venezuela is a humanitarian crisis Shibu Kumar Tripathi Delhi A series of protests that began in March after Venezuela's Supreme Court dissolved the Parliament and transferred all the legislative powers to itself have been continuing unabated in the country which is suffering from deep recession and hyperinflation.

