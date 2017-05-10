Venezuelan protesters fling faeces at...

Venezuelan protesters fling faeces at soldiers as more killed

Young Venezuelan protesters lobbed bottles and bags of faeces at soldiers who fought with tear gas on Wednesday to block the latest march in more than a month of nationwide protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro. The extraordinary scenes came as thousands of opposition supporters again poured onto the streets decrying Venezuela's economic crisis and demanding elections.

