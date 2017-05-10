Venezuelan prosecution says 35 killed, 717 injured in clashes over month

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Clashes in Venezuela have left 35 people dead and 717 injured since protests erupted exactly a month ago, the prosecutor's office said Thursday, adding investigations were underway into all cases, Sputnik reported. The majority of those killed - 18 people - died in violence that has engulfed the nation's capital of Caracas since April 4, according to figures published on the Universal news website.

