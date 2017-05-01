Venezuelan President calls for new constitution18 min ago

Venezuelan President calls for new co...

Caracas, May 2 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called for the creation of a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution. Maduro indicated the country's protracted political crisis requires a measure of this kind to break the impasse, and allow the different political and social camps to decide the future of the South American nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

