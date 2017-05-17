Venezuelan Duo SanLuis Makes Hopeful ...

Venezuelan Duo SanLuis Makes Hopeful Music for Its Troubled Homeland

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Venezuela lately has been in crisis, and music is a place of communion for those looking to ease their worries. Two brothers from Maracaibo, Venezuela - Santiago and Luigi Castillo - have been singing balada in their native Spanish for the past six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC