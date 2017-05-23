Venezuelan cardinal quotes Archbishop...

Venezuelan cardinal quotes Archbishop Romero in plea for end to government repression

3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas invoked the memory of Blessed Oscar Romero, the slain Salvadoran archbishop, in a plea for an end to the government's abuse of power. "In the name of God and of his people who suffer, I beg you, I order you to stop the repression," Cardinal Urosa said in a Sunday homily, quoting the words of Archbishop Romero.

