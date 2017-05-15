Venezuelaa s government wants to write a new constitution. That way lies autocracy.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Demonstrators who oppose the Venezuelan government clash with police on a main street of Caracas on Wednesday. The authorities used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who are trying to reach the Supreme Justice Tribunal building.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
