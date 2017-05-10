Venezuela: The opposition's destructive tactics

Opposition supporters build a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10. Opposition groups in Venezuela have been waging an economic war in Venezuela, similar to that perpetrated against former Chilean president Salvador Allende. Hoarding, smuggling and currency speculation have caused shortages of food and basic necessities and hardship, particularly for poorer people.

