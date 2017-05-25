Venezuela slips further into anarchy ...

Venezuela slips further into anarchy as demonstrations continue

Rioting and looting have exploded in the rural state of Barinas, leaving eight dead and dozens injured. In one of Caracas' main plazas on Saturday, a lynch mob doused a young man with gasoline and set him ablaze.

Chicago, IL

