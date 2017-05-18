Venezuela: Right-wing campaign spreads to Australia, internationally

Venezuela: Right-wing campaign spread...

1 hr ago

As violent anti-government protests continue in Venezuela, supporters of the right-wing opposition have begun targeting Venezuelan government officials and their families in Australia. The actions are part of a string of recent attacks abroad on government representatives by Venezuelan opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

Chicago, IL

