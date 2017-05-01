Venezuela Protesters Barricade Street...

Venezuela Protesters Barricade Streets After President Seeks New Constitution

People blocked streets in Caracas with broken concrete, twisted metal and flaming piles of trash Tuesday to protest the socialist president's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a rapidly escalating The barricades came a day after President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree to begin the process of rewriting the charter. Opposition leaders called the planned constitutional assembly a ploy to put off regional elections scheduled for this year and a presidential election that was to be held in 2018.

