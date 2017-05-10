Venezuela protester shot in head in a...

Venezuela protester shot in head in anti-government protests dies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Volunteers members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas "In all of Trump's conversations with leaders in Latin America, the topic of Venezuela comes up - and it's raised by him", Borges said, adding that "this top-of-mind concern Trump has about Venezuela is very valuable for us". The demonstrations were the latest in more than a month of anti-government demonstrations, many of which have been countered by pro-Maduro crowds and security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC