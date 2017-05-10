Venezuela Opposition Seeks Internatio...

Venezuela Opposition Seeks International Support for 'Democratic Agenda'

15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Venezuela's opposition is pushing other Latin American countries to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government into implementing a "democratic agenda," opposition leader Julio Borges said on Thursday. Borges, the president of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, traveled to Lima to meet with Peruvian legislators and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Maduro among Latin American heads of state.

Chicago, IL

