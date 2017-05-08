Venezuela opposition rejects Maduro p...

Venezuela opposition rejects Maduro plan to rework constitution

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

President Nicolas Maduro's plan for an elected assembly to draw up a new Venezuelan constitution faced headwinds on Sunday, when opposition parties refused to join the process amid continuing violent anti-Maduro protests. Although several opposition leaders had separately rejected Maduro's plan for a "people's" assembly, the center-right Democratic Unity Roundtable formally announced Sunday that it would not participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC