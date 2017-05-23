Venezuela oil executive arrested in c...

Venezuela oil executive arrested in corruption probe

Reuters

Venezuela has arrested the manager of the Petropiar heavy crude upgrader, owned by state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and U.S. major Chevron Corp, for alleged "irregularities" in contracts awarded in the oil-rich Orinoco Belt. Francisco Velasquez was detained on May 13 and he remains behind bars in the city of Barcelona, in the eastern state of Anzoategui, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

