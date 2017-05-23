Venezuela oil executive arrested in corruption probe
Venezuela has arrested the manager of the Petropiar heavy crude upgrader, owned by state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and U.S. major Chevron Corp, for alleged "irregularities" in contracts awarded in the oil-rich Orinoco Belt. Francisco Velasquez was detained on May 13 and he remains behind bars in the city of Barcelona, in the eastern state of Anzoategui, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC