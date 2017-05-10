Venezuela official says demo poo-bombs 'chemical arms'11 min ago

Venezuela official says demo poo-bomb...

A senior Venezuelan official accused anti-government protesters of resorting to "chemical weapons" by throwing human excrement at riot police in their latest demonstrations. Judicial inspector general Marielys Valdez spoke out Wednesday after protesters hurled jars of feces dubbed "Poopootov cocktails" during the latest in weeks of clashes in Caracas.

