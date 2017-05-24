Venezuela: new forex plan offers little respite
Venezuela has announced a new currency auction mechanism in a bid to stabilise its forex operations, the fifth such plan in four years. As David Pollard reports, it may do little to quell the recent surge in unrest at the economic hardship faced by the Venezuelan people.
