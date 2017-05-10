Venezuela military courts claim spark...

Venezuela military courts claim sparks alarm1 hour ago

Venezuela's opposition and rights campaigners have voiced alarm over claims that the military is holding and prosecuting scores of people detained in recent anti-government protests. One lawyer working for those detained, Tony Marval, said 70 of them were being held in the northern state of Carabobo on the order of military courts.

