Venezuela leader defies demos, launches constitution overhaul

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has formally launched moves to rewrite the constitution, defying opponents who accuse him of clinging to power in a political crisis that has sparked deadly unrest. At an open air rally before thousands of supporters in red t-shirts, Maduro signed a document yesterday formally establishing the terms for electing members of a "constituent assembly" that will be tasked with drafting a new constitution.

