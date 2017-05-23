Venezuela leader defies demos, launch...

Venezuela leader defies demos, launches constitution overhaul

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has formally launched moves to rewrite the constitution, defying opponents who accuse him of clinging to power in a political crisis that has sparked deadly unrest. At an open air rally before thousands of supporters in red t-shirts, Maduro signed a document yesterday formally establishing the terms for electing members of a "constituent assembly" that will be tasked with drafting a new constitution.

