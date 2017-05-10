Venezuela death toll rises

An armored police vehicle is hit by petrol bombs thrown by opposition supporters while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello Venezuelan security forces battled protesters who lit fires and hurled stones on Wednesday in rage at President Nicolas Maduro's decree to create an alternative congress, with another fatality taking the death toll to 34 during a month of unrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.