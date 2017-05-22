Venezuela Arrests Financier Of Violen...

Venezuela Arrests Financier Of Violent Opposition Protests

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The spokesperson of far-right party Voluntad Popular was arrested Monday on allegations of organising and funding violent groups in the capital, reported Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami. Jorge Machado Jimenez was accused of leading the hot spots, in charge of recruiting people and organising actions, said El Aissami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May 4 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC