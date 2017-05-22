Venezuela Arrests Financier Of Violent Opposition Protests
The spokesperson of far-right party Voluntad Popular was arrested Monday on allegations of organising and funding violent groups in the capital, reported Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami. Jorge Machado Jimenez was accused of leading the hot spots, in charge of recruiting people and organising actions, said El Aissami.
