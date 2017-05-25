Venenozuela crisis update: Maduro get...

Venenozuela crisis update: Maduro gets brilliant new instructions from Havana

And... while you're at it, why not stage a rigged election beforehand, to cosmetically empower a bunch of stooges who can rubber-stamp the ruler's new constitution and make it all look like a democratic process? Aaaaah.... so, pretty, so efficient, so Castronoid, so Latrine.....this will definitely solve all problems in the Castro colony of Venenozuela. Maduro Plans to Rewrite Venezuela's Constitution The president has created a new "constituent assembly" to oversee legislative changes.At a Tuesday rally in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a document allowing a "constituent assembly" to draft a new version of Venezuela's constitution, acting on a promise he made earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

