UPDATE 1-Westinghouse to lock out 172 union members at New Hampshire plant

May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations. Westinghouse, which has been operating under bankruptcy protection, began formal negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers in April for a contract that expired almost a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

