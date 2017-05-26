Under State Pressure, Venezuela TV Li...

Under State Pressure, Venezuela TV Limits Live Coverage of Protests

In the mountains above Caracas, two government officials often stand watch over the antennas of TV news network Globovision, poised to take it off air if regulators object to coverage of anti-government protests, according to two station employees. They said the 24-hour Venezuelan news station receives regular warnings from state telecom regulator Conatel against showing live footage of clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces, or broadcasting terms such as "dictatorship" and "repression."

