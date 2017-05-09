The role of Cuba's Castro dictatorshi...

The role of Cuba's Castro dictatorship in Venezuela's deepening crisis

Read more: Babalu Blog

As the world watches democracy destroyed in Venezuela and this once rich nation collapse, the tentacles of the Castro regime orchestrating the chaos there are plain to see for anyone who is looking. It is not a conspiracy theory or a far-fetched notion, the extensive involvement of Cuba's Castro dictatorship in the affairs of Venezuela is an easily verifiable and incontrovertible fact.

