The richness of our symphonic life in BA

Saturday May 27

In our city, we are privileged to have three quality professional orchestras plus three youth ones and several chamber outfits, plus numerous visits from the provinces and foreign countries. Once the season is on, it doesn't stop until the end of the year and it's hard to cover in a weekly, but here is a partial synthesis.

Chicago, IL

