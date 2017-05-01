Supreme Court sides with Venezuela in dispute over seized oil rigs
The sun sets behind an oil drill rig near Cabimas, Venezuela, 500 km west of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2004. The sun sets behind an oil drill rig near Cabimas, Venezuela, 500 km west of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC