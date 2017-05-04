Protests continue in Venezuela after ...

Protests continue in Venezuela after death toll reaches 3713 min ago

Caracas, May 7 Female supporters of both the government and the opposition called for major protests here, continuing weeks of demonstrations that have left 37 dead since April 1, media reports said. Followers of President Nicolas Maduro, mostly militants of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela , called for the march to be "for peace and life" and against "terrorism", Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

