Poor join protesters as Venezuela pushes toward turning point
In the cramped hillside slums where they once adored Hugo Chvez, hungry families now jeer and bang pots at the man struggling in his shadow, President Nicols Maduro. Chvez, a master showman who promised his country a socialist revolution, loved to wade through crowds of poor Venezuelans, blowing kisses and dispensing hugs.
