Police Block March of Elderly Venezuelans

Elderly Venezuelans frustrated with medical shortages and the flight of grandchildren from their troubled South American country joined anti-government street protests demanding elections Friday. Lines of police officers blocked thousands of protesters from advancing in the capital city of Caracas.

Chicago, IL

