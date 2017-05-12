Police Block March of Elderly Venezuelans
Elderly Venezuelans frustrated with medical shortages and the flight of grandchildren from their troubled South American country joined anti-government street protests demanding elections Friday. Lines of police officers blocked thousands of protesters from advancing in the capital city of Caracas.
